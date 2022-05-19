WATCH: Two Migrants Bail Out of Smuggler’s Vehicle During Border Patrol Chase

A migrant bails out of a human smuggler's vehicle during a police pursuit near the border in California. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector)
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents observed two migrants jumping out of a human smuggler’s vehicle during a pursuit near the border in California. The agents provided aid to the injured migrants and arrested the smuggler.

El Centro Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video showing a pursuit involving an alleged human smuggler. During the Sunday afternoon pursuit on Interstate 8, two migrants jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The video shows the migrants exiting the vehicle and rolling on the ground. Both sustained injuries requiring medical attention.

Border Patrol officials reported that agents attempted to stop a 2017 Ford Explorer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near the Gordon’s Well exit. The driver refused to stop and led agents on a pursuit. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew provided overhead support during the pursuit and captured the video shown above.

Agents in the area deployed tire deflation devices resulting in all four tires being destroyed. The pursuit continued at a slower pace until the migrants jumped out of the fleeing Explorer. One migrant attempted to flee on foot. The other was immobilized by his injuries. Both were taken into custody.

The pursuit continued until the driver finally stopped. The agents placed the driver, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen under arrest under federal charges related to human smuggling resulting in injury to the migrants.

The agents identified the migrants as Mexican citizens with no authorization to be in the United States. They were taken to an area hospital after emergency medical teams determined they needed further assistance. Doctors treated the two migrants for road rash and other non-life-threatening injuries.

