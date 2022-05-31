Uvalde Law Enforcement Still Cooperating in Investigation Contrary to Sensational Media Reports

Some media outlets incorrectly claim cooperation between state and local police officials in the investigation of the Robb Elementary School shooting stopped. Specifically, some claim the Uvalde Police Department (UPD) and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department (UCISDPD) stopped cooperating with an investigation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) into the shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead and dozens wounded.

Breitbart Texas spoke to a DPS spokesperson who said any information indicating there is a lack of cooperation by the Uvalde Police Department or the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police with the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers is inaccurate.

An official statement from the DPS reads:

The Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde CISD Police have been cooperating with investigators. The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a followup interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago.

The spokesperson did not speculate on the reasons for the lack of response from UCISD Police Chief Arredondo.

A headline from ABC News takes a different slant on the DPS statement. The Tuesday evening headline reads: “Uvalde police, school district no longer cooperating with Texas probe of shooting: Sources.”

The Fox News website also speculated on whether the UCISD police chief is cooperating or simply has not yet responded to a DPS request for a second interview.

The front-page headline Tuesday evening reads: “Police official who held officers back from Texas school shooting not cooperating with investigation.”

However, when the reader clicks on the headline, a more accurate headline appears. That headline reads: “Uvalde, Texas police cooperating with state in school shooting probe, district PD chief not responding.”

The Texas DPS spokesman who spoke with Breitbart Texas on Tuesday night said anything other than the fact that Chief Arredondo has simply not responded is not accurate.

