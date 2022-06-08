Mexican Army Raids Three Sinaloa Cartel Drug Labs

Authorities in Mexico dismantled three clandestine laboratories and seized chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel. No arrests were performed at the sites, however.

Over a two-day operation this week, the Mexican Army and state authorities raided the three clandestine drug labs in Sinaloa.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Army, the raids were part of an effort by the federal government to target gangs and cells associated with the Sinaloa Cartel. The makeshift labs were hidden in rural areas.

The first raid took place near the town of Soyatita near the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa. There, authorities seized approximately 34 plastic jugs with unknown chemicals, 220 pounds of calcium chloride anhydrous, two 55-gallon drums labeled “benzyl alcohol,” as well as equipment and components used to manufacture the drugs.

Just 48 hours later, the military raided a second lab between the towns of Calafato and Ipucha in the municipality of Cosala. There, authorities seized 793 pounds of methamphetamine, tanks holding natural gas, drums with unknown chemicals, two vehicles, and other drug cooking equipment.

The third drug lab was near the town of Chirimole near the municipality of Elota. There, authorities seized tanks with natural gas, drums used for storage, and other items used to cook meth.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.