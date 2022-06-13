Pakistani Migrant Caught Sneaking Across Border in Desolate Big Bend Area

Border Patrol agents in the remote Big Bend Sector apprehended a migrant attempting to conceal himself after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents later identified the man as a Pakistani national.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted a report that Presidio Station agents found a man attempting to hide after illegally crossing the Mexican border near the Presidio Port of Entry. Surveillance equipment assisted agents in locating the migrant in the brush.

After agents questioned the subject, it was revealed that he is a national of Pakistan. The subject was transported to the station for processing. #USBP — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 11, 2022

The agents apprehended the man and identified him as a citizen of Pakistan. The agents transported the man to the Presidio Station for processing. As a Pakistani national, the migrant will likely be classified as a Special Interest Alien.

Elsewhere in the Big Bend Sector, Chief McGoffin reported his agents encountered two more large migrant groups in the desert near Van Horn, Texas.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agents assigned to Marfa and Van Horn stations, worked together to apprehend two separate large groups of undocumented non-citizens near Van Horn, TX. pic.twitter.com/kpn6N5XV87 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 10, 2022

The agents identified all of these migrants as Mexican nationals. They agents transported these groups to the Van Horn Station for processing.

During the month of May, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This was part of the nearly 220,000 migrants apprehended in May, the unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed.