Mexican Human Smuggler Sent to Prison for Shooting at Border Patrol Agents in Texas

A human smuggler from Mexico will spend almost 18 years in prison for shooting a handgun at U.S. Border Patrol agents in West Texas in January.

A federal judge in Del Rio sentenced 35-year-old Sergio Trevino to 94 months in prison for assaulting a federal officer and 120 months in prison for using a firearm during a violent crime. The two sentences are set to run consecutively. Since Trevino is a Mexican national, he also faces possible deportation after release. Trevino pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The case began in January when Trevino, along with 28-year-old Jesseca Ann Whitmire, picked up six Honduran migrants near Bracketville, Texas, and tried to drive them north.

As the group drove, agents tried to pull them over. Trevino tried to drive away and set off a high-speed chase. Trevino fired a handgun several times at two federal agents. The chase lasted approximately 28 minutes with speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Ultimately, agents used spike strips to deflate the tires. Trevino tried to run away from the vehicle but authorities captured him on foot.

During questioning, Trevino told authorities that he had been hired by a friend in Houston to take the migrants to San Antonio for $2,000. Whitmore told authorities that she would be paid $500. She also pleaded guilty to a human smuggling charge and is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.