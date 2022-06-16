WATCH: Mexican Military Kills 11 Cartel Gunmen During Stakeout

Cartel gunmen tried to ambush a squad of Mexican military officers, setting off a fierce shootout where authorities killed 11 and arrested seven more.

The shootout took place this week near the town of Texcaltitlán, Mexico State, about 78 miles south of Mexico City. Authorities were carrying out an operation targeting a member of La Familia Michoacana when gunmen tried to ambush.

Members of Mexico’s Army, Navy, and National Guard fought off the attack, initially killing 10, injuring four, and arresting seven total. One of the injured gunmen died hours later.

Así el enfrentamiento entre fuerzas estatales y federales y presuntos integrantes del crimen organizado en Texcaltitlán, Estado de México. (Vía @poloespejel) pic.twitter.com/klOStbxl6s — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) June 14, 2022

Two videos made their way to social media, capturing the intensity of the shootout.

Esta mañana se reportó un enfrentamiento entre policías de investigación (PDI) de la La Guardia Nacional y La Marina contra integrantes de un grupo criminal en el municipio de Texcaltitlán #Video: Especial pic.twitter.com/r9dFQXnZVY — Metrópoli (@Univ_Metropoli) June 14, 2022

Authorities seized a total of 20 long guns, handguns, ammunition, five vehicles, bulletproof vests, military gear, and communication devices.

The large-scale shootout comes at a time when Mexico’s federal government has been avoiding clashes with cartels as a way to generally minimize violence. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been harshly criticized for his approach and for the use of the phrase “abrazos no balazos” meaning hugs, not bullets.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.