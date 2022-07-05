Texas Border County Officially Declares ‘Invasion,’ Urges Governor to Follow

Brackettville Station Horse-Mounted agents apprehended 42 migrants on a ranch 30 miles from Texas border with Mexico. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector
Bob Price and Randy Clark

BRACKETTEVILLE, Texas — Kinney County, Texas, declared the “existence of an ‘invasion'” along the Texas border with Mexico. The declaration calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to also “acknowledge the existence of an invasion on our border with Mexico.” Five other counties spoke in support of Kinney County’s declaration.

County Officials from Uvalde, Kinney, Terrell, Medina, Burnet, and Goliad Counties met in Bracketteville on Tuesday afternoon to express concerns over the rapidly rising numbers of migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan declares a border "invasion". (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan declares a border “invasion”. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

A press release from Kinney County details the impact of the surge of human smuggling activity in their county.

“During the month of June, Kinney County law enforcement has prevented over 67 smuggling attempts along our roadways,” the statement reads. “This past weekend included the unfortunate deaths of 3 illegal aliens who were involved with human smuggling in Kinney County.”

Kenny County Press Release

Kenny County Press Release

The officials stated the county has been forced to “militarize our school campus with vehicle barriers to prevent high-speed chases from entering campus and injuring children.”

“As a Texan, this is not acceptable,” County Judge Tully Shahan wrote. “We will no longer allow the sovereignty of Texas to be invaded by those unwilling to obey our laws.”

“That is why today, July 5, 2022, Kinney County, joined by several other counties on the Texas border, are declaring the existence of an “invasion” as used in Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and in Article 4, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution.”

“We are taking these steps in hopes of encouraging our Governor to acknowledge the existence of an invasion on our border with Mexico and take the necessary actions to preserve and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Texas.”

Kenny County Declaration of Border "Invasion."

Kenny County Declaration of Border “Invasion.”

Kinney County Declaration of "Invasion." Page 2

Kinney County Declaration of “Invasion.” Page 2

Breitbart Texas reached out to Governor Greg Abbott’s office for a reaction to the declaration by the counties. A response was not immediately available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol.  Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.