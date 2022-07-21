WATCH: Uvalde School Shooter’s Mom Accosted by Family of Victim

Videos published by Telemundo show the mother of the Uvalde school shooter being accosted by family members of one of her son’s victims. The shooter’s mom tells the family she is sorry and knows her son was a “coward.”

A news crew captured a confrontation between family members of a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting and the mother of the shooter. In one video, the shooter’s mother, Adriana Martinez, lashes out at the family of Amerie Jo Garza, saying “You’re the last person to judge me.”

“You have no right to judge my son,” she shouted back at the family members following her from a gathering in Uvalde for students. As the Telemundo crew followed Martinez, the Garza family got out of their car and confronted the shooter’s mother.

“You have no right to judge my son. No you don’t! No you don’t. May God forgive y’all,” Martinez told the family.

The family members asked her why her son committed this horrific crime. Twice, Martinez pointed to her head and said “mental.” The family asked her why she didn’t call the police if she knew he was mental.

“Why didn’t you call the cops to begin with, whenever you knew that he was mental,” the victim’s mother asked. “You knew he bought that gun. Why didn’t you call the cops then?”

“No I didn’t,” Martinez said in response. “I didn’t know, I didn’t know.”

Later in the video she became more empathetic to the family of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children killed by Martinez’s son.

“I know my son was a coward! You don’t think I don’t know that? I know!” Martinez expressed. “You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me? You don’t think I don’t know. I know.”

The victim’s mother shouted, “… because you destroyed him? And that’s why he was mental?”

While waiting for the police she had called, Martinez told the family members, “I wish all the hate in the world would go away.”

Police eventually arrived and spoke with Ms. Martinez who had called for assistance after being chased and shouted at by the Garza family. The deputies loaded the mother into the patrol vehicle and drove her away.

The different videos published by Telemundo show different aspects of the confrontation between the two families. Some of the content overlaps but each contains some unique angles.