Previously Deported Killer Caught Sneaking Around Texas Border Checkpoint with Migrants

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously deported convicted killer as he attempted to sneak around an interior immigration checkpoint in Texas with a small group of migrants.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report that Brackettville Station agents apprehended a previously deported Mexican national with a conviction for manslaughter.

Brackettville agents encountered 5 subjects attempting to avoid detection.

What’s different about this particular encounter? 1 of those subjects had a previous conviction of 1st Degree Murder!

Not the type of individual you want on your streets. — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 1, 2022

Brackettville Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of five migrants and placed them into custody for illegally entering the U.S. During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants as 32-year-old Juan Carlos Perez-Reyes, a Mexican national.

During a biometric background investigation, the agents discovered a conviction in 2009 by an Oklahoma court for first-degree manslaughter. The Oklahoma court sentenced Perez-Reyes to 15 years in state prison.

Following the completion of his prison term, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) deported the man to Mexico in November 2021.

Perez-Reyes now faces up to 20 years in federal prison if charged and convicted for illegal re-entry after removal as a deported felon.

During the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents encountered more than 1,650 criminal migrants who illegally re-entered the United States. Nationally, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 8,400 criminal aliens. They also encountered 665 migrants with active criminal warrants.