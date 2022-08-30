Feds Seize Enough Fentanyl to Kill 42 Million near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman and seized 187 pounds of fentanyl. Officials say the quantity of drugs is sufficient to kill up to 42 million people.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin credited “observant Ajo Station” agents will discovering 187 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 8 in Arizona. Officials estimate the value of the deadly drugs to be approximately $4.3 million.

Observant Ajo Station agents discovered $4.3 million in fentanyl pills during a vehicle stop near Gila Bend, AZ. Two U.S. citizen smugglers were turned over to @mcsoaz. #GoodWork For more information: https://t.co/7MFCK0XTvj pic.twitter.com/reGCBgaowP — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 26, 2022

Ajo Station agents patrolling Interstate 8 near mile marker 115 stopped a white Chevy Equinox in the eastbound lane. During an interview with the driver, a U.S. citizen, agents observed several duffel bags in the rear cargo area, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector officials. Agents say the woman appeared to be “noticeably nervous” during the interview.

The agents obtained consent for a search of the vehicle from the driver. During the search, agents opened the bags and found they contained 340 packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane. The packages were coated in axle grease in an attempt to mask the scent of the drugs from K-9 searches.

Agents said the packages contain 187 pounds of fentanyl pills and estimated the value at approximately $4.3 million. The agents arrested the driver and her passenger. They turned the case over to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

“I am grateful for the incredible work by Border Patrol agents to keep drugs off our streets,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in the statement released by Border Patrol officials. “Their efforts will save lives and promote safety.”

Drug Enforcement Administration officials said the 187 pounds of fentanyl pills could kill an estimated 42.4 million people, Fox News reported.