445 Pounds of Meth Found in Vehicle near Canadian Border in Maine

Blaine Station Border Patrol agents discovered 445 pounds of methamphetamine inside duffle bags in an H3 Hummer. (U.S. Border Patrol/Blaine Sector)
Bob Price

Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents found multiple duffel bags stuffed with methamphetamine in a neighborhood near the U.S.-Canada boundary. The bags were found in an abandoned Hummer H3.

Blaine Station agents patrolling a residential neighborhood near the Canadian international boundary on Friday night found an abandoned 2006 Hummer H3. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple duffel bags containing bundles of drugs, according to a tweet from Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller.

Agents determined the packages contained a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. In total, the agents found 445 pounds of the illicit substance, officials reported.

The street value of the methamphetamine load is estimated to be in excess of $1.7 million, officials reported.

“Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm,” Chief BeMiller said in a written statement. “This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets.”

Late last month, Blaine Sector agents also rescued a migrant mother and two children attempting to illegally cross the border from Canada, BeMiller tweeted.

