Migrant Shot, Killed While Attacking Border Patrol Agents in Texas Detention Center

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents shot and killed a migrant who allegedly attacked them while in custody in a detention facility. The man reportedly grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk and moved aggressively toward two Border Patrol agents.

Ysleta Station Border Patrol agents performing line operations duties on October 4 encountered a Mexican man suspected of having illegally entered the United States. The agents arrested the man without incident and transported him to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, according to a statement released on October 15.

The arrest took place at about 10:40 a.m. on October 4, officials stated. The agents booked the Mexican national into the detention center at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station at 11:12 a.m.

A short time later, the man exited a detention cell and forced his way past a Border Patrol agent. The man then reportedly grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk. He moved toward two agents while he is said to have ignored commands to drop the scissors and stop approaching the agents.

One of the agents deployed his Electronic Control Weapon. The electrical discharge had no impact on the man moving toward the agents. When he failed to stop, both agents discharged their sidearms. The impact of the bullets successfully stopped the migrant from reaching the agents.

The agents immediately called for EMS assistance. El Paso Fire Department medical teams arrive at the station at about 12:48 p.m., officials stated.

The EMS crew transported the migrant to the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso where doctors pronounced his death a short time after arrival.

FBI agents will lead the investigation into the in-custody death of the migrant. The matter is also being reviewed by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The OPR investigators will also try to determine why there is no video footage of the alleged attack or shooting.

Border Patrol agents were assaulted in the line of duty nearly 500 times during Fiscal Year 22 which ended on September 30. Agents discharged a firearm only 11 times during that period.

During the recently ended fiscal year, El Paso agents arrested and processed nearly 308,000 migrants, according to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. During the prior fiscal year, agents arrested just over 176,000 migrants, CBP reports indicate.