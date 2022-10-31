400 Migrants Cross Border into Texas — 60 Arrested for Trespassing

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested 60 migrants for trespassing on a ranch near the border. The arrested migrants came from a group of 400 who illegally crossed near Normandy, Texas, over the weekend.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Oliverez tweeted photos from a group of 80 migrants arrested by troopers for criminal trespass. The arrests came as a group of more than 400 migrants forced their way under a border fence along the Rio Grande.

Included in the Olivarez tweet is a link to a report from Fox News reporter Nate Foy. Foy’s video shows the carnage left behind where a group of 400 migrants used a belt to pull back the border barrier so they could crawl under the fence and enter the U.S.

The video includes dramatic nighttime drone video showing the stream of more than 400 migrants coming across the river and entering Texas. By breaking though the border fencing erected by Texas National Guardsmen under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, the migrants committed a state crime of criminal trespass.

This is the legal basis for DPS troopers to arrest the 80 migrants taken into custody. Olivarez implied that more would have been arrested but for overcrowding in local jails due to the large number of arrests of migrants violating state law.

The video also illustrates the smugglers’ tactic of engaging DPS troopers in high-speed pursuits.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.