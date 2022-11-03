Child Shot During Mexican Army Gunfight with Cartel near Texas Border

Mexican military forces killed seven cartel gunmen this week during clashes in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The violence brought the west side of the busy border city to a halt at times. An innocent bystander died in the crossfire while a young child also sustained gunshot injuries.

The violence took place this week in Nuevo Laredo when gunmen with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas tried to ambush a convoy of Mexican soldiers returning to their base after a patrol. The ambush began in the Palacios neighborhood when gunmen from the Tropa Del Infierno (Hell’s Troop) wing of the CDN-Zetas targeted the soldiers. The military forces fought off the attack and chased the cartel’s armored Chevrolet Tahoe.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Tomas F. de la Garza y Heroes de Nacataz Avenues. Inside the armored SUV, authorities recovered the bodies of three men and a woman wearing armor with the CDN logo, tactical gear, and weapons.

During the chase from that first clash, three-year-old Mateo Arredondo sustained a gunshot to his leg when he and his parents were caught in the crossfire at an open-air market in the Longoria neighborhood.

Soon after a second clash, military forces spotted a second armored Tahoe in the Hipodromo neighborhood. After, authorities found the bodies of two armed men and a female.

During that second shootout, 66-year-old Jose Socorro Cantú Rubio died when he was struck by stray gunfire outside while sitting outside his house.

Nuevo Laredo is the headquarters of the CDN-Los Zetas, where they allegedly receive government protection. The criminal organization patrols the city with convoys in armored convoys to keep rival organizations out of the border city. In the past, the CDN-Los Zetas has been linked to hundreds of forced disappearances of innocents with impunity.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.