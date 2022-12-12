7400 Migrants Cross Mexican Border to El Paso over Weekend

Border Patrol agents in El Paso apprehended nearly 7,400 migrants over the weekend. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Paso Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/El Paso Sector
Bob Price

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 7,400 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico, mostly to the city of El Paso, over the weekend. Border Patrol officials called it a “major surge” in an already overwhelmed sector of the border.

“Breaking!” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez said in a tweet on Monday. “Over the weekend, the El Paso Sector experienced a major surge in illegal crossings, with a 3-day average of 2,460 daily encounters, primarily through the downtown area of El Paso.”

Multiplying the 2,460 daily average migrant encounters puts the total for the weekend at 7,380 migrants who mostly entered the city of El Paso. These numbers may be understated as agents must continue to process arriving migrants who may not yet be included in the early reports.

Photos tweeted by Jaquez show the massive numbers and subsequent overcrowding as Border Patrol agents attempt to find someplace to put and process the migrants. Most of these migrants will likely be released to NGOs or onto the streets of El Paso.

The tweet from the El Paso chief confirms reports Monday morning from multiple news outlets that a record-setting single group of more than 1,000 migrants crossed into El Paso during the overnight hours.

The Border Patrol Central Processing Center in El Paso is currently over capacity with more than 5,100 in custody on Monday, the news outlet stated. The capacity of the facility is approximately 3,500 migrants.

A live dashboard operated by the City of El Paso shows 5,105 migrants currently in custody. The report shows the release into the El Paso Community of 892 migrants with an additional 286 released onto the city’s streets.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.