GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Members Lob Grenade at Children Watching Cockfight

Grenades Coahuila
Breitbart Texas / Cartel Chronicles
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A cartel territorial dispute is believed to be the cause of a grenade attack at a cockfight attended by young children in Mexico.

The attack took place this week in Epazoyucan, Hidalgo. Local news outlets reported four victims injured and three killed by a grenade blast. At least one victim is a young child.

Cell phone video shared on social media shows the moment when the grenade explodes near small children.

A second grenade did not explode and authorities were able to seize it. The device is described as makeshift in nature.

Local authorities have not revealed which criminal organization is responsible, however, the blast comes at a time when various cartels fight for control of central Mexican states. Despite rising violence nationwide, officials claim security conditions are improving.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.