GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Members Lob Grenade at Children Watching Cockfight

A cartel territorial dispute is believed to be the cause of a grenade attack at a cockfight attended by young children in Mexico.

The attack took place this week in Epazoyucan, Hidalgo. Local news outlets reported four victims injured and three killed by a grenade blast. At least one victim is a young child.

Cell phone video shared on social media shows the moment when the grenade explodes near small children.

#OJO #México |Este lunes por la noche,un sicario arrojó una granada durante una pelea de gallos,en un lugar conocido como La Roca,ubicado en el Rancho San Pablo,perteneciente al municipio #Epazoyucan,#Hidalgo.#NarcoTerrorismo#AbrazosNoBalazos pic.twitter.com/wk6kmu4Tft — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) December 28, 2022

A second grenade did not explode and authorities were able to seize it. The device is described as makeshift in nature.

#OJO #Epazoyucan #Hidalgo De manera preliminar se indicó localizaron en el lugar residuos de una granada y una sin estallar, ambas hechizas, por lo que fueron aseguradas para comenzar con las investigaciones y abrir la carpeta del caso. pic.twitter.com/AfnYxYYpXd — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) December 28, 2022

Local authorities have not revealed which criminal organization is responsible, however, the blast comes at a time when various cartels fight for control of central Mexican states. Despite rising violence nationwide, officials claim security conditions are improving.

