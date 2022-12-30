GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Members Lob Grenade at Children Watching Cockfight

A cartel territorial dispute is believed to be the cause of a grenade attack at a cockfight attended by young children in Mexico.
The attack took place this week in Epazoyucan, Hidalgo. Local news outlets reported four victims injured and three killed by a grenade blast. At least one victim is a young child.
Cell phone video shared on social media shows the moment when the grenade explodes near small children.
|Este lunes por la noche,un sicario arrojó una granada durante una pelea de gallos,en un lugar conocido como La Roca,ubicado en el Rancho San Pablo,perteneciente al municipio #Epazoyucan,#Hidalgo.#NarcoTerrorismo#AbrazosNoBalazos pic.twitter.com/wk6kmu4Tft
— La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) December 28, 2022
A second grenade did not explode and authorities were able to seize it. The device is described as makeshift in nature.
De manera preliminar se indicó localizaron en el lugar residuos de una granada y una sin estallar, ambas hechizas, por lo que fueron aseguradas para comenzar con las investigaciones y abrir la carpeta del caso. pic.twitter.com/AfnYxYYpXd
— La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) December 28, 2022
Local authorities have not revealed which criminal organization is responsible, however, the blast comes at a time when various cartels fight for control of central Mexican states. Despite rising violence nationwide, officials claim security conditions are improving.
