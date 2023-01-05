Human Smuggling Incidents on Rise in Southeast Texas Border Sector, Says Chief

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials report a rise in the new year in the number of interior human smuggling incidents encountered. During the past week, agents interdicted seven human smuggling incidents.

Beginning on New Year’s Eve, Kingsville Station agents assigned to the Javier Vegam Jr. Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77 observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. During a secondary inspection, a K-9 team alerted to the presence of migrants dangerously packed between pallets of produce. The agents arrested the driver and the four migrants hidden in the cargo.

Later that evening, Falfurrias Station agents assigned to the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County, Texas, observed a Ford Explorer approaching for inspection. During an immigration interview, the agents identified three passengers as migrants illegally present in the U.S.

The agents searched the U.S. citizen driver during the arrest and discovered a gram of methamphetamine. Deputies from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office took the driver into custody on state drug and human smuggling charges.

As human smugglers attempted to move migrants across the Rio Grande on New Year’s Day, Harlingen agents observed four migrants stuck on a pillar beneath the Los Indios Port of Entry bridge. The agents contacted the Harlingen Fire Department who assisted in lowering the migrants from the pillar.

On January 2, Kingsville Station agents observed a vehicle making a U-turn just before the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint. The agents conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver and the three passengers as migrants illegally present in the United States. The agents found a 7.62 semi-automatic rifle in the vehicle, arrested the driver, and turned him over to Kenedy County deputies for state charges.

Elsewhere in the sector, McAllen Station agents responded to suspicious activity near Los Ebanos. The agents observed two vehicles departing from a known human smuggling pickup area. Both vehicles refused to stop when Border Patrol agents attempted an interdiction stop.

A CBP Air and Marine Operation helicopter aircrew responded along with police officers from Sullivan City. The occupants of both vehicles bailed out near Sullivan City, officials stated. A search of the area led to the arrest of 19 migrants attempting to avoid apprehension. The two drivers managed to escape apprehension.

Later that night, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper observed a Dodge Durango load up a group of suspected migrants. The trooper engaged the driver in a pursuit and called for assistance from Falfurrias Station agents. During the chase, the driver drove the SUV through three ranch fences before stopping.

Two occupants of the vehicle bailed out and fled into the brush. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

“I am very proud of the tremendous work performed by our Border Patrol Agents in the Rio Grande Valley in 2022. I’m elated to see that our Agents kicked off 2023 with the same dedication and vigor as they have always! RGV agents work around the clock to target illicit activity in our border region every day increasing safety in our communities,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in the written statement.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.