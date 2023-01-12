WATCH: 14 Migrants, Alleged Smuggler Arrested Following Police Pursuit near Border in Texas

An alleged human smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed pursuit near Mission on Wednesday. At the end of the pursuit, troopers and Border Patrol agents arrested the alleged human smuggler and 14 migrants.

Texas DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing a high-speed pursuit of a human smuggling suspect. The driver turns into a small neighborhood near Mission and stops long enough to let one woman out of the vehicle.

#RGV: A smuggler led @TxDPS on a high-speed chase. During the chase, the driver stopped & had a female exit while blocking the patrol unit. Driver bailed out & absconded. 14 illegal immigrants were apprehended. Driver, of MX, was later located by #USBP K9 & arrested. 1/x pic.twitter.com/uek6wWbEHS — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 12, 2023

The driver then sped away to the end of a dead-end road where he and the migrants attempted to flee on foot.

Border Patrol agents took 14 migrants into custody. Following a search of the area by a K-9 team, police arrested the driver, a Mexican national.

Olivarez told Breitbart Texas, the driver admitted to being paid $150 per person to pickup the migrants near the Rio Grande and take them to a stash house.

The driver previously was involved in a smuggling attempt in May resulting in a crash. The driver was arrested by @TxDPS and charged w/ evading arrest & human smuggling. 2/x #OperationLoneStar images from May’s smuggling event. pic.twitter.com/EWvb1np23n — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 12, 2023

Olivarez tweeted that the driver had been involved in an alleged human smuggling incident in May that resulted in a crash. The pursuit ended near Palmview, Texas.

Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents were not able to put the driver behind the wheel and charges were not filed. Federal officials deported him to Mexico.

The man now faces state charges for evading arrest and smuggling of persons, Olivarez stated.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.