Armed Human Smuggler Busted near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested another armed human smuggler near the Arizona-Mexico border. Incidents involving armed smugglers are on the rise, Border Patrol officials report.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of an alleged human smuggler arrested during a vehicle stop south of Three Points, Arizona on Tuesday. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a Smith and Wesson pistol under the driver’s seat.

Tucson Station agents conducted a #VehicleStop south of Three Points, AZ, Tuesday. They arrested the driver, a permanent resident from Mexico, and two smuggled Mexican citizens. A firearm under the driver seat was seized. The smuggler faces criminal charges. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/nDmSIRRccq — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 14, 2023

The driver, a legal permanent resident from Mexico had two other Mexican nationals in his vehicle, Modlin stated. The driver now faces criminal charges relating to the illegally possessed firearm and human smuggling.

Border Patrol officials in multiple sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border report increasing numbers of armed human smugglers.

Last week, Texas Rangers began an investigation into the death of an alleged human smuggler. The man died after crashing into the brush following a police pursuit, Breitbart Texas reported. Police found a handgun in the vehicle.

Earlier this month, an armed human smuggler shot an El Paso Sector Border Patrol agent multiple times in the chest, Breitbart Texas reported. The shots struck the agent in the chest multiple times. His body armor saved his life and he was able to return fire, wounding the smuggler.

State and federal law enforcement sources in nearly every sector of the southwest border report increases in armed human smugglers. Officials say this raises concerns for officer safety.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Keitke reports a 50 percent increase in the number of firearms seized by agents in his sector. During FY22, which ended on September 30, 2022, San Diego Sector agents seized more than 60 firearms.

“We never know who we’ll encounter as we patrol the border,” Heitke said in a written statement. “Our agents are the first line of defense against smugglers who have become more aggressive and brazen in their attempts to bring people and narcotics into our country.”

