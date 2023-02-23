Human Smugglers Leave Migrants Trapped in Two Crashed Vehicles in Texas near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued migrants left trapped in crashed human smugglers’ vehicles in two separate incidents this week. In one incident, migrants had to be transported to hospitals for treatment.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos from two separate human smuggling crashes where the drivers abandoned migrants trapped in the vehicles. In the first incident, Mission Fire Department crews had to extricate migrants left trapped inside.

Chavez reported that at least two of the migrants were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Border Patrol agents took custody of the remaining migrants. Officials report the crash took place at the end of a pursuit when the driver failed to yield.

In the second incident, Border Patrol agents responded to a rollover crash where seven migrants were still trapped inside the vehicle. The agents assisted local and other federal partners in getting the seven migrants out of the vehicle.

A search of the area led to the apprehension of 17 migrants, Chavez reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.