WATCH: Texas Man Tackles Fatal DWI Suspect After Escape from Scene

Lake Worth, Texas, police released a video this week showing a man tackling and holding a drunk suspect who fled from the scene of a crash that left a police detective dead. The man also injured the detective’s family in the crash.

In November 2021, then 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a stop sign and crashed into a car driven by Lake Worth Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes. Molina was twice the legal limit for blood alcohol as he sped through the city’s streets before running the stop sign, Fox4News reported.

Molina pleaded guilty in January to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The newly released video shows Molina standing around after the crash as witnesses attempted to pull Detective Cervantes’ wife and two sons from the smashed sedan. He then decides to run from the scene.

A man who appeared to be attempting to keep Molina from fleeing gave chase. Molina only makes it a few yards before falling, face first, into bricks circling a tree bed. As he attempts to get up, the good Samaritan tackles the man and holds him down.

“You stay right there, mother f**ker! You see what you did?!” the man screamed at Molina. “You think you’re going to f**king leave. You f**king killed somebody you mother f**ker!”

The videographer then turns back to the crash as volunteers desperately attempt to open the car to render aid to the injured family.

Police have also charged the bartender who allegedly over-served Molina shortly before the crash. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop bartender Cala Richardson faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly serving Molina 16 single shots and eight doubles in a three-hour period, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told the local Fox affiliate.

“Eight doubles, 16 single shots, is more than anybody should have in a three-hour period. Maybe even at all,” the chief stated. “Clearly, not in a good place to be operating a vehicle. Clearly intoxicated. he’s holding another one of those double vodka and Red Bull drinks there, and then he simply walks away.”

After showing the videos above to Cervantes’ wife, Chief Manoushagian decided to release it to the public this week. He said they want everyone to see it because “it highlights a heartbreaking story that hopefully someone can learn from,” Fox4News reported.

“The offense of driving while intoxicated is something that we’re not going to tolerate,” he concluded.

Molina also faced a DWI charge in Sansom Park, Texas, from a few months before the fatal crash. Fox reported he was not actually charged in the incident until after the fatal crash. That charge was tied into his 15-year intoxication manslaughter sentence.

