Georgian Nationals Apprehended After Boat Landing on Florida Coast

A group of migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys in this "rustic vessel." (U.S. Border Patrol/Miami Sector)
Miami Sector Border Patrol agents encountered migrants from the nation of Georgia. The group landed a boat in Miami and is one of many along the Florida coast during the past few days.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing a boat seized by his agents in Miami. The boat carried a group of three migrants from the Republic of Georgia to the Florida coast.

Chief Slosar did not indicate where the boat originated.

This is one of many landings of migrants illegally coming to Florida during the recent surge along the coast.

On Tuesday morning, Slosar tweeted photos of a “rustic vessel” used to carry a group of 17 migrants to the Florida Keys. The boat made landfall around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Another group of migrants made landfall Saturday morning at the Dry Tortugas National Park. Agents apprehended 48 migrants from Cuba in another makeshift boat.

This group included two unaccompanied juveniles, Slosar reported.

During the first five months of Fiscal Year 23, which began on October 1, 2022, Miami Sector agents apprehended more than 5,000 migrants. This is up by more than 410 percent from the 980 encountered during the same period last year, according to a Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

