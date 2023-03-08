Georgian Nationals Apprehended After Boat Landing on Florida Coast

Miami Sector Border Patrol agents encountered migrants from the nation of Georgia. The group landed a boat in Miami and is one of many along the Florida coast during the past few days.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing a boat seized by his agents in Miami. The boat carried a group of three migrants from the Republic of Georgia to the Florida coast.

Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing in Miami, FL & encountered three noncitizens from the Republic of Georgia. The vessel will be seized. Investigation is ongoing. #miami #miamibeach #miamidade #florida pic.twitter.com/EZmDx2194K — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 7, 2023

Chief Slosar did not indicate where the boat originated.

This is one of many landings of migrants illegally coming to Florida during the recent surge along the coast.

On Tuesday morning, Slosar tweeted photos of a “rustic vessel” used to carry a group of 17 migrants to the Florida Keys. The boat made landfall around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Early #Tuesday morning, 17 migrants from #Cuba made landfall on a rustic vessel in the #FloridaKeys. At 6:00 a.m., #BorderPatrol agents & LE partners responded to Long Key & encountered 17 adult males. pic.twitter.com/9EexkPtRNB — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 7, 2023

Another group of migrants made landfall Saturday morning at the Dry Tortugas National Park. Agents apprehended 48 migrants from Cuba in another makeshift boat.

# U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to migrant landings at the Dry Tortugas National Park & encountered 48 Cuban migrants. The group (46 adults, 2 accompanied juveniles) arrived on two vessels this morning.#floridakeys #cuba #breaking pic.twitter.com/Pdwhk8kSuu — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 4, 2023

This group included two unaccompanied juveniles, Slosar reported.

During the first five months of Fiscal Year 23, which began on October 1, 2022, Miami Sector agents apprehended more than 5,000 migrants. This is up by more than 410 percent from the 980 encountered during the same period last year, according to a Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.