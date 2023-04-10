Texas 911 Dispatcher Suspended for Allegedly Sexting 7 Cops

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio suspended a married 911 dispatcher and two deputies after the woman reportedly sent illicit text messages to seven deputies. The trio faces possible termination of employment as the investigation into others continues.

Dispatcher Krystle Perez, Sgt. Renaldo Salinas, and Deputy Juan Leal are currently on unpaid administrative leave after allegations of sexting and other inappropriate activities were reported by spouses, according to News4SA NBC.

“Their conduct apparently according to the investigation was found to be egregious enough to where we would issue those proposed terminations,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the news outlet.

The employees reportedly denied any wrongdoing while on duty, the sheriff said. However, two spouses provided text messages to internal affairs investigators that indicated that was not true.

Some of the sexting messages reportedly included:

Sgt. Salinas to Dispatcher Perez: “I feel so Hot and Sexy when I’m…” Perez: “I can feel it all of it and I love it” Salinas: “We need another hotel day”. Deputy Leal to Dispatcher Perez: “I can’t wait for us to be naked and us caressing each other and then kissing each other all over.” Perez: “Expletive yes!”

The NBC affiliate said other messages were too graphic to print and talked about kissing, making out, and body parts.

Giancarlo Perez, the husband of the accused dispatcher told the reporter, “She was the love of my life and it was very distraught, heartbreaking, I was in disbelief.”

The husband provided screenshots of messages that included one that alleges she was on duty at the time. That message was reportedly sent to Sgt. Salinas and said, “I get off at midnight, come in early.”

Sheriff Salazar said it does not appear any laws were broken but, “I believe it’s quite possible some people are going to lose their career as a result of this.”

The Daily Mail reported additional officers and deputies involved in the incidents and said the number reached seven officers. The outlet reports:

One of those officers, Deputy Juan Leal, has been placed on unpaid leave as a result of the recent revelation, whereas another, Deputy Jason Jarvis, has been hit with a proposed suspension of 30 days. Sergeant Renaldo Salinas has also been placed on leave without pay, as the department continues to vet the salacious text messages. Salinas, Leal and Perez have all been warned by Bexar County Sheriff’s offices that they are likely to lose their jobs. They deny misbehaving while on-duty, but the sheriff is now investigating to see whether this is true.

Investigator Jason Jarvis was served with divorce papers by his wife Jessica who provided additional information about the affair.

The Daily Mail article published many of the text message screenshots.

