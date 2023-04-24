More Migrants Apprehended in Canadian Border Sector in 7 Months than Last 4 Years Combined

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents shatter apprehension records this fiscal year. (U.S. Border Patrol/Swanton Sector)
Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. During the first seven months of the fiscal year, agents apprehended more than 3,000 migrants.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted a shocking report revealing his agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. Since October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents apprehended at least 3,060 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Vermont, New Hampshire, or parts of New York.

Between October 1 2018 and October 1, 2021 Swanton Sector agents apprehended 3,060 migrants according to official Border Patrol reports. The agents apprehended 2,670 migrants during the first six months of this fiscal year plus at least 390 more so far this month, according to Chief Garcia’s tweet.

The dramatic upward movement in the chart above began last June when agents apprehended 93 migrants. Since June 1, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 3,700 migrants.

Crossing the border from Canada into the Swanton Sector is highly dangerous, Chief Swanton previously tweeted. Earlier this month his agents and EMS/Fire cress from Richford, Vermont, rescued a migrant woman who became stranded after her male partner abandoned her in the “cold, swift-running water of the Missisquoi River.

The chief also tweeted photos in late March showing migrant families crossing the border in winter conditions with young children, including a five-month-old baby.

The apprehension of at least 3,060 migrants in just under seven months shatters the record for the most Swanton Sector Migrant apprehensions. The previous record of 2,701 migrant apprehensions dates back to FY04.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol reports more than 1,500 migrant got-aways in the Swanton Sector. This brings the total number of known border crossers in the Swanton Sector to nearly 4,700 migrants.

The Swanton Sector covers nearly 300 miles of the Canadian border with Vermont, New Hampshire, and part of New York.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

