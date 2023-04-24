More Migrants Apprehended in Canadian Border Sector in 7 Months than Last 4 Years Combined

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. During the first seven months of the fiscal year, agents apprehended more than 3,000 migrants.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted a shocking report revealing his agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. Since October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents apprehended at least 3,060 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Vermont, New Hampshire, or parts of New York.

In less than 7 months (FYTD23), Swanton Sector #BorderPatrol agents have apprehended & encountered more subjects illegally crossing our 295-mile stretch of border than the previous 4 fiscal years (FYs 2019-2022) combined. Our agents’ hard work & resilience are praiseworthy. pic.twitter.com/59viHEG2V5 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 18, 2023

Between October 1 2018 and October 1, 2021 Swanton Sector agents apprehended 3,060 migrants according to official Border Patrol reports. The agents apprehended 2,670 migrants during the first six months of this fiscal year plus at least 390 more so far this month, according to Chief Garcia’s tweet.

The dramatic upward movement in the chart above began last June when agents apprehended 93 migrants. Since June 1, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 3,700 migrants.

Crossing the border from Canada into the Swanton Sector is highly dangerous, Chief Swanton previously tweeted. Earlier this month his agents and EMS/Fire cress from Richford, Vermont, rescued a migrant woman who became stranded after her male partner abandoned her in the “cold, swift-running water of the Missisquoi River.

Last weekend, #BorderPatrol Agents & Richford EMS/Fire rescued a woman abandoned by her male companion after both illegally crossed the border & she became stranded by the cold, swift-running water of the Missisquoi River. Both subjects were apprehended & returned to Canada. pic.twitter.com/LpHdNt4MxZ — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 21, 2023

The chief also tweeted photos in late March showing migrant families crossing the border in winter conditions with young children, including a five-month-old baby.

Since March 10th, Swanton Sector #BorderPatrol Agents have encountered 28 children under the age of 14, the youngest only five months old. Illegal entry along the northern border is dangerous! Including this vulnerable population is reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/9SZpPDTh4i — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 22, 2023

The apprehension of at least 3,060 migrants in just under seven months shatters the record for the most Swanton Sector Migrant apprehensions. The previous record of 2,701 migrant apprehensions dates back to FY04.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol reports more than 1,500 migrant got-aways in the Swanton Sector. This brings the total number of known border crossers in the Swanton Sector to nearly 4,700 migrants.

The Swanton Sector covers nearly 300 miles of the Canadian border with Vermont, New Hampshire, and part of New York.