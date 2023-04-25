Migrant Woman, Daughter Rescued After Crossing Canadian Border into New York

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman and her six-year-old daughter after they risked hypothermia to illegally cross the border from Canada into New York last week. The agents found the mother and child as they wandered lost in the woods near Ft. Covington, New York, at about 2 a.m.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted a photo of a Border Patrol agent carrying a young girl out of the woods as her mother followed behind. The two migrants became lost in dangerously cold conditions after crossing the border from Canada.

Agents responded to the area after the mother called for assistance and dropped a pin location for the agents to track. Garcia said the mother and daughter became lost and were at risk of hypothermia after being exposed to the elements.

Swanton Sector Chief Garcia tweeted a shocking report last week revealing his agents apprehended more migrants so far this fiscal year than the previous four years combined. Since October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents apprehended at least 3,060 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Vermont, New Hampshire, or parts of New York.

The apprehension of at least 3,060 migrants in just under seven months shatters the record for the most Swanton Sector Migrant apprehensions, Breitbart Texas reported. The previous record of 2,701 migrant apprehensions dates back to FY04.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol reports more than 1,500 migrant got-aways in the Swanton Sector. This brings the total number of known border crossers in the Swanton Sector to nearly 4,700 migrants.

The Swanton Sector covers nearly 300 miles of the Canadian border with Vermont, New Hampshire, and part of New York.