EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Migrant Wanted for Murder of Five Hondurans Deported 3 Times, Says Texas Sheriff

CLEVLAND, Texas — Immigration officers deported the Mexican man wanted in connection to Friday night’s alleged murder of five Honduran nationals on three occasions, according to the Texas sheriff leading the investigation. The most recent removal came in 2016.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told Breitbart Texas on Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national now wanted for five alleged murders, in three separate incidents. Sheriff Capers and other sources advised that the last time ICE officers removed Oropeza was in 2016.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE media officials for additional information regarding Oropeza’s immigration history. An immediate response was not available.

Sheriff Capers said a multi-agency task force continues to search for Oropeza in connection to the alleged murder of five people who lived next door to him in a rural area of Cleveland. The Mexican national reportedly shot and killed the five Honduran nationals after one of them complained of him firing a rifle outside shortly before midnight Friday night, Breitbart Texas reported.

Of the ten people living in the home at the time of the shooting, five are now dead, the East Texas Sheriff explained. The five decedents are identified as:

Julisa Molina Rivera, age 31

Sonia Argentina Guzman, age 25

Diana Velazquez Alvarado, age 21

Jose Jonathan Casarez, age 18

Daniel Enrique Laso, age 8

The eight-year-old boy reportedly died at the hospital. The four other victims were found dead at the scene.

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Capers and the FBI reported they had recovered Oropeza’s cell phone and some discarded clothing. A prison tracking dog search for the fugitive but lost the scent when the man entered a waterway.

“Our number one priority,” the sheriff began, “has been to locate this suspect and put him behind bars where he belongs.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith announced they are assisting in the investigation and manhunt. They cautioned that Oropeza is considered to be armed and a danger to the community.

“We’re still out there trying to find this individual,” Smith said. “We consider him armed and dangerous and we’re not going to stop until we actually arrest him and bring him into custody.”

Sheriff Capers explained they believe they have the murder weapon in their possession but the suspected killer could be armed with a smaller weapon.

“He could be anywhere now,” Sheriff Capers stated.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.