GRAPHIC VIDEO: 7 Killed in Possibly Intentional Crash Into Bus Stop near Border Homeless Shelter, Say Texas Cops

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Brownsville, Texas, where at least seven people died and several others sustained various injuries. The crash occurred near a homeless shelter that has been catering to migrants released by Border Patrol. Police say they currently believe the crash may have been intentional.

Seven people were killed when an SUV hit a bus stop in the US city of Brownsville, Texas. Six more were injured A severe accident occurred near a shelter for migrants. According to one version, the driver knocked people down on purpose. He is detained.https://t.co/ZVb7MvVmPH pic.twitter.com/Mbv6LnTfrq — John Spectator (@johnspectator) May 7, 2023

The incident took place on Sunday shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop near the intersection of Minnesota Road and Houston Road. The bus stop is located a short distance away from the Ozanam Shelter, Brownsville Police revealed to Breitbart Texas.

An uncensored view of the security video shows the intensity of the crash and the driver plowed through the group of pedestrians waiting for the bus.

Initial information indicates a group of people from the shelter were waiting at a bus stop when an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed struck them. After the crash, Brownsville Police blocked the roads nearby as they began the investigation into the mass casualty event.

Authorities revealed that the driver of the SUV is currently in police custody on reckless endangerment charges. A police spokesman said the charges could be upgraded in the near future, depending on the results of the investigation.

Brownsville police spokesmen revealed to Breitbart Texas that the case is ongoing, however, there are several indicators that the crash was intentional.

The crash took place near the Ozanam Shelter, which is a long-standing institution in Brownsville that provides shelter and services to the homeless community. In recent months, the shelter has also been providing services to migrants that have been arriving in the area.

