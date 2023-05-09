Texas Governor Sends More Migrant-Filled Buses from Border to Sanctuary Cities

As the border crisis grows, Governor Greg Abbott ordered an increase in the busing of migrants from the Texas border region to the sanctuary cities of Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia. The first bus of about 50 migrants arrived in Chicago late Tuesday morning after a journey from Laredo, Texas.

Officials with the Office of the Texas Governor told Breitbart Texas on Tuesday that the State of Texas is stepping up the busing of migrants from the border region to sanctuary cities in response to the most recent migrant surge. Three buses left Texas this week heading to Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, officials stated.

The first bus arrived in Chicago on Tuesday morning, a source told Breitbart. Buses to New York City and Philadelphia remain en route.

“Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration dumps thousands of migrants in their towns,” Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Governor Abbott said in response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas. “Texas has since bused over 17,300 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, providing much-needed relief.”

“When President Biden ends Title 42 in two days, by the Biden Administration’s own admission, there could be as many as 13,000 illegal immigrants a day crossing the border,” Mahaleris added. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to our overwhelmed border towns.”

The predicted rate of apprehensions is about to become reality as on Monday, Border Patrol agents, for the first time, apprehended more than 10,000 migrants in a single day, Breitbart Texas reported. This is up from 8,684 on Sunday. Of the Sunday apprehensions, agents in the five Texas-based sectors apprehend more than 5,100 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico, according to a law enforcement source. This represents nearly 60 percent of the nearly 8,700 who crossed the entire southwest border with Mexico.

The governor’s office supplied the following data for the number of migrants delivered to Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. since the program began in April 2022:

Washington, D.C.: more than 9,100 migrants on over 200 buses

New York City: more than 5,700 migrants on over 115 buses

Chicago: more than 1,600 migrants on over 30 buses

Philadelphia: more than 920 migrants on over 15 buses

In addition to the resumption of migrant busing to sanctuary cities, Governor Abbott also ordered the deployment of a newly created Texas Tactical Border Force made up of 545 members of the Texas National Guard.

“These additional forces will bolster the thousands of Texas National Guard service members already assisting local and state law enforcement agencies to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between the ports of entry,” Texas Military Department officials said in a written statement.

“Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork,” Governor Abbott tweeted. “I deployed elite trained soldiers to defend Texas.”