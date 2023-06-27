Colombian Actress’ Abuse Claims Dismissed by Mexican Immigration Officials

Mexico’s Immigration Officials dismissed claims of abuse by a Colombian actress who flew into Mexico City. The allegations come at a time when agents with Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) continue to be linked to numerous acts of corruption, abuse, and bribery while the country has become a hotspot for human trafficking and human smuggling.

Through a social media video, Viviana Santos, a soap opera actress from Colombia, claimed that Mexican INM agents kept her in detention for over 13 hours without being able to contact the Colombian consulate and without access to food or water. The woman claimed she was not given any information about what was happening until they took her to board a plane back to Colombia.

Breitbart Texas spoke with a current INM agent who revealed that upon arriving in the country, agents have a maximum of four hours to resolve to determine if a migrant is allowed into the country or not, and there was no reason for her to be detained for 13 hours as she claimed

In a statement after the incident went public, INM claimed that when the actress’ records had an immigration alert. Three hours later they deemed her not admissible into the country. The statement confirmed that she was placed on a plane thirteen hours after her initial arrival in Mexico.

According to the Argentinian news outlet Infobae, in February, another Colombian actress named Nina Caicedo also claimed to have been mistreated by INM officials in a similar case where they did not allow her to enter the country.

INM officials have not started any investigations into the allegations of mistreatment, stating they acted accordingly.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California, Mexico.