WATCH: Alleged Human Smuggler Assaults Texas Trooper Following Pursuit near Border

A Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. allegedly assaulted a Texas Department of Public Safety following a vehicle and foot pursuit. The man is alleged to have been smuggling three migrants who were also illegally present in the U.S.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing a trooper engaging in a high-speed pursuit after the driver failed to yield near Sullivan City, Texas, on August 29. After the driver stopped and fled on foot, a trooper and Texas Military Department soldiers stopped him from returning to Mexico.

The trooper struggled with the man who allegedly kicked the trooper in the stomach. The trooper eventually placed the Mexican national into custody without further incident.

: @TxDPS pursued a human smuggler in Sullivan City #RGV who attempted to flee on foot towards Mexico. Troopers & @TXMilitary arrested the smuggler at the edge of the Rio Grande after a brief struggle.… pic.twitter.com/WZcyvc3GJ4 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 30, 2023

Two of the migrants in the vehicle fled back across the Rio Grande to Mexico. A trooper apprehended the third migrant and turned him over to Border Patrol agents for processing.

Texas officials identified the man as Jose Alvarez-Villa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. He now faces multiple state felonies connected to the incident. The charges include smuggling persons, evading, and assault on a public servant, Olivarez reported.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The trooper and National Guard soldiers are assigned to the border region under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.