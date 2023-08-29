Mexico Investigating if Cross Border Shooting was Connected to Assault, Says Mexican President

Mexican authorities are investigating a cross-border shooting where a member of the Texas National Guard shot from El Paso at a man in Ciudad Juarez.

During his morning news conference, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the case was being investigated by his foreign relations secretariat and would be providing updates once more information was confirmed.

“It is being looked at,” Lopez Obrador said.

During the brief mention of the case, Lopez Obrador’s spokesman, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, shared that the case was being investigated to confirm if the shooting was tied to an attempted assault on migrants or to a migrant caravan event. As Breitbart Texas reported, Texas authorities said the shooting took place when a National Guardsman saw a suspected cartel member armed with a pistol and machete attack a group of migrants preparing to cross the border. The Guardsman fired into Mexico to save the migrants from death or serious bodily injury.

Breitbart Texas contacted the Mayor of Ciudad Juarez Cruz Perez Cuellar who claimed to have no information on the case and would not comment.

The case was first reported in Mexico by La Verdad de Juarez. However, the case has not garnered much media attention in Mexico. Despite the lack of media attention, some US news outlets and activists have used the case to criticize Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s Operation Lone Star, where he deployed Texas State troopers and Texas National Guardsmen to the border in an attempt to curb the current immigration crisis.

