LIVE — TEXAS AG IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Testimony Continues

Day five of the Texas Senate Impeachment Trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton opened with direct testimony from Mark Penley. Mr. Penley served as deputy attorney general for law enforcement before resigning.

Attorney for House Managers Rusty Hardin called Mr. Penley to the stand. Penley served 16 years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Penley testified that General Paxton asked him and former Texas Ranger David Maxwell to investigate not only federal investigators who were investigating not only his donor, Nate Paul, but they were also the investigators who were investigating Paxton in association with securities fraud.

Video archives of the impeachment proceedings can be found on the Texas Senate Impeachment website. The articles of Impeachment, the Rules of Procedure for the Court of Impeachment, the witness list, all motions filed by the House Board of Managers and Paxton’s defense team, exhibits, and other potential evidence are posted on the Texas Senate Court of Impeachment website.

