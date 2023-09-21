Romanian Migrants Injured in Human Smuggling Car Crash After Crossing Canadian Border into Washington

Seven Romanian migrants sustained injuries in a human smuggling car crash after illegally crossing the Canadian border into the state of Washington. The smuggler crashed into a local resident’s vehicle, injuring the occupants.

Sumas Station Border Patrol agents responded to the scene of a vehicle crash near the town of Sumas, Washington. The agents arrived and found a group of seven migrants injured in the crash, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Pete Vasquez tweeted a photo of the crash scene and reported the vehicle crashed into a civilian vehicle near the town of Sumas.

The driver brought the migrants across the border from Canada into the United Stated on September 17 at about 6:49 p.m, officials reported. They crossed the border in a remote area and drove through a berry field.

The driver crashed a short time later into a civilian vehicle driven by a local resident. The crash occurred at the intersection of Van Buren and Badger Roads in Whatcom County, Washington. Passengers in both vehicles sustained injuries in the crash.

EMS crews transported all seven migrants, identified by Border Patrol as Romanian nationals, to a local hospital. Doctors treated and released four of the migrants to Border Patrol custody. The remaining three migrants remained in the hospital for further treatment, the report states.

“This incident underscores the risks to innocent members of our community, and the challenges we face in safeguarding our borders and keeping our communities safe,” Chief Vasquez said in a written statement. “We remain dedicated to our mission of protecting our nation while emphasizing the grave risks involved in entrusting human smugglers and attempting unlawful border crossings.”

Washington State Police officers are investigating the crash. Special agents from ICE Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the human smuggling case.