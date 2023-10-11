Texas Governor Buses 52K Migrants to Sanctuary Cities Nationwide

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the busing of nearly 52,000 migrants from the border region to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities nationwide.
Under Operation Lone Star, Governor Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to begin busing migrants from border towns to sanctuary cities in April 2022. Since that time, Abbott reported that nearly 52,000 migrants were transported to six sanctuary cities.
Texas has bused over 50,000 migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to overwhelmed border towns.
These cities experience a fraction of what Texas border communities face daily.
Busing will continue until Biden secures the border. pic.twitter.com/ZrivI2brnZ
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 5, 2023
Abbott’s office reports the following numbers as of October 5:
- Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022
- Over 18,500 migrants to New York City since August 2022
- Over 13,500 migrants to Chicago since August 2022
- Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022
- Over 3,200 migrants to Denver since May 18
- Over 940 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14
In addition to the migrant busing operation where migrants voluntarily sign up to leave Texas, Abbott’s office reported the apprehension of nearly 480,000 migrants. This led to the more than 34,800 criminal arrests. The arrests include 31,800 felony charges.
In the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors, agents apprehended nearly 134,000 of the 218,000 September apprehensions (61 percent), according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This brought the FY23 total for the Texas-based sectors to more than 1.2 million of the 2.045 million apprehensions (60 percent) for the nine southwest border sectors. FY23 ended on September 30.
