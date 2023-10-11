WATCH: Texas Drone Captures Major Gun Battle Across Border in Mexico

A Texas Department of Public Safety drone captured video of a major gun battle in Mexico between warring cartels.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a drone video on X showing a major gun battle in Los Guerra, Tamaulipas. The video shows the intensity of the warring cartels battling for control of the lucrative drug and human smuggling corridor across the Rio Grande from Fronton, Texas.

10/8: @TxDPS UAS (Drone), using thermal imaging, captured a gun battle in the most violent region on the Texas-Mexico border between rival cartels in Los Guerra, MX, directly across Fronton, TX. The… pic.twitter.com/HuzQGri8B6 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 10, 2023

Lt. Olivarez reported the region as a “highly contested area” between the Gulf Cartel and the CDN faction of Los Zetas.

Muzzle flashes from the warring cartels are evident in the video filmed on the morning of October 8. The gun battle lasted nearly two hours. Surviving cartel members are seen walking away from the battle at the end of the video.

Recently, DPS troopers and members of the Texas National Guard began a clearing operation on Fronton Island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The effort under Operation Lone Star led to the removal of trees and other vegetation on the island used by the cartels for smuggling efforts.

.@TxDPS mobilized state assets to address public safety & national security threats from transnational criminal organizations along the Texas-Mexico border in Starr County. With authorization from @DrBuckinghamTX @TXGLO, DPS & National Guard began clearing a piece of land in… pic.twitter.com/sVUK4Ewdc8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 2, 2023

By October 5, Olivarez claimed operational control of approximately 170 acres of state-owned land along the Texas border with Mexico.

.@TxDPS & @TXMilitary have assumed operational control by taking over 170 acres of land authorized by @DrBuckinghamTX @TXGLO in #Fronton. DPS will enhance border operations to address threats from transnational criminal organizations & deny criminal activity. When the federal… pic.twitter.com/2pps8LjD6N — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 5, 2023

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.