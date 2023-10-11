WATCH: Texas Drone Captures Major Gun Battle Across Border in Mexico

Cartel Gun Battle in Tamaulipas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Bob Price

A Texas Department of Public Safety drone captured video of a major gun battle in Mexico between warring cartels.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a drone video on X showing a major gun battle in Los Guerra, Tamaulipas. The video shows the intensity of the warring cartels battling for control of the lucrative drug and human smuggling corridor across the Rio Grande from Fronton, Texas.

Lt. Olivarez reported the region as a “highly contested area” between the Gulf Cartel and the CDN faction of Los Zetas.

Muzzle flashes from the warring cartels are evident in the video filmed on the morning of October 8. The gun battle lasted nearly two hours. Surviving cartel members are seen walking away from the battle at the end of the video.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Recently, DPS troopers and members of the Texas National Guard began a clearing operation on Fronton Island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The effort under Operation Lone Star led to the removal of trees and other vegetation on the island used by the cartels for smuggling efforts.

By October 5, Olivarez claimed operational control of approximately 170 acres of state-owned land along the Texas border with Mexico.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.