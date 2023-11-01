Video Shows Driver Shooting at Illinois State Trooper During Traffic Stop

A video released by the Illinois State Police shows a driver stepping out of his car and opening fire on a trooper. Another video shows the driver appearing to chase the fleeing trooper to continue the alleged assault. The trooper and the driver are hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Illinois State Police released a video from a traffic stop that officials allege shows a driver, later identified as Cristobal Santana, shooting at Trooper Dakotah Chapman Green. The video, published by KSDK NBC5, shows the traffic stop in a residential neighborhood in Springfield, Illinois, on October 24.

Trooper Chapman-Green approaches the passenger side of the sedan and talks to the driver through the window. After a few seconds, Santana steps out of the vehicle and turns with a handgun toward the trooper.

The video shows Santana opening fire on the trooper who quickly retreats and draws his service weapon.

A surveillance video included in the State Police release shows the incident from a different angle. The wider view shows the trooper retreating to find cover while returning fire against the suspect.

Santana can be seen pursuing the trooper and continuing to fire. The two disappear from view and a few seconds later Sanatan appears to jog back to his vehicle and drive away. About two minutes later, an obviously injured Trooper Chapman-Green can be seen limping back to his patrol vehicle. Residents appear to come out to assist the trooper.

Sanatana allegedly struck the trooper several times. The trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed.

“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a written statement on Tuesday. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face.”

“We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work,” Director Kelly concluded.

Later, Sanatan allegedly attempted to flee from police on foot. A video released by ABC7 Chicago shows a police vehicle striking Santana as he ran into the roadway.

Police charged Santana with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon against Santana.