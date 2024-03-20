Migrant Apprehensions in Northern Border Sector Double Prior Record Year’s Pace

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents continue to experience record-shattering levels of migrant apprehensions in the three-state area along the Canadian border with the United States. During the first five months of this fiscal year, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 4,000 migrants, up 110 percent over the same period one year ago.

Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that Swanton Sector agents apprehended nearly 900 migrants during the month of February. This is up by more than 105 percent over the prior February. This brings the total for FY24, which began on October 1, 2023, to more than 4,000 migrant apprehensions.

Earlier this month, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported on X that his agents apprehended more migrants in FY23 than in the prior 11 years combined. He added that his agents doubled the record-shattering pace of last year’s first four months. During the first four months of this year, agents encountered 3,192, according to the official CBP Nationwide Encounters Report. During the same period in FY 23, these agents encountered 1,514 migrants. The Swanton Sector covers the Canadian-U.S. border in eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

In FY23, SWB caught an unprecedented number of undocumented migrants, surpassing the prior 11 fiscal years combined. During the first four months of FY24, SWB has doubled the number of apprehensions made during the same period in FY23. pic.twitter.com/2K10Shb76x — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 3, 2024

Chief Garcia posted another report on social media a few days later revealing that agents assigned to the Champlain Station in New York set a record for the most encounters in a one-week period. During that timeframe, these agents apprehended 158 migrants from 14 different nations.

In one incident, Champlain Station agents using a K-9 team encountered a group of seven Mexican nationals who illegally entered New York from Canada.

K9 Connie loves her job! On 2/25, she assisted Champlain Border Patrol Agents in the apprehension of 7 adult citizens of Mexico near Mooers, New York. Border Patrol K9’s and their handlers play a key role in detecting people and dangerous narcotics. pic.twitter.com/0vzIbZ8BgP — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 1, 2024