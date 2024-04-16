SHOCK VIDEO: Boat Loaded with Migrants Speeds onto California Beach

Carlsbad, California, beachgoers were shocked over the weekend when a boat loaded with more than 20 migrants illegally drove onto the shore to dump their human smuggling cargo. The speeding boat narrowly missed people who were swimming in the water.

A man from Carlsbad captured the moment on a cell phone video that a boat overloaded with migrants sped onto the beach to unload. In what appeared to be a pre-planned human smuggling operation, a group of migrants were seen jumping into waiting cars only to be sped away into the U.S. interior.

“To see it live like that. I mean, even police and border patrol said they never caught it live like I did,” the impromptu videographer told ABC10. “So to see one coming toward the shore at 40, 45 miles an hour and not turning, it was like a movie…and the lifeguards were sitting right there, so I thought it was a planned, staged event.”

The video shows the boat speeding ashore, narrowly missing people who were in the water. A woman in a red coat stands by and watches as people pour off the boat and onto the beach.

“I counted 22 people jumping off. It looked like a military exercise,” the cameraman added. One car, one SUV, and then ten got in it, but they left the rest behind, and they [migrants] just started walking towards Carlsbad.”

A San Diego County supervisor, Jim Desmond, expressed concerns about the incident.

We cannot have people just rushing on boats onto our shores and going into neighborhoods,” he stated. “We need harsher penalties on human smugglers. We need the state and federal officials to bring more resources, whether it’s more Coast Guard or National Guard.”

Weekly Update, 4/3/24 – 4/9/24 -6,997 Apprehensions from 70 countries

-151 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-38 Rescues

-32 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted SEIZED:

-28 lbs. Cocaine

-41 lbs. Methamphetamine

-17 Smuggling Conveyances

-1 Firearm

-$19,080 Currency pic.twitter.com/bXsl7vhaWb — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) April 10, 2024

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel reported last week that her agents apprehended nearly 7,000 migrants between April 3 and 9. This made the San Diego Sector the busiest in terms of migrant apprehensions for that week. Apprehensions in the Tucson Sector fell to about 6,700 that week, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

San Diego agents encountered just over 33,000 migrants during the month of March, making the sector the second busiest for the month. The Tucson Sector accounted for 42,000 migrant apprehensions that month.