‘Potential Failure Watch’ Announced for Dam on One of Texas’ Largest Lakes

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Trinity River Authority announced a “potential failure watch” for the dam located at the base of one of Texas’ largest man-made lakes. The alert says there is no “immediate danger of either failure or breach of the dam.”

In an announcement sent out to affected persons surrounding Lake Livingston and downstream, the Trinity River Authority said recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the dam’s drainage area resulted in the declaration of a “potential failure watch.”

Emergency management officials in Polk County, which sits on the east side of Lake Livingston and the Trinity River, said they will monitor and evaluate the spillway’s integrity. The TRA will implement necessary repairs and remedial actions, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Lake Livingston is the largest “single-purpose” reservoir in Texas and spans 83,000 surface acres. The lake has more than 45 miles of shortline. Construction finished in 1971.

The water level at Lake Livingston Dam is currently 131 feet above sea level, which is considered to be at 100 percent capacity. During the month of May, more than 27 inches of rain fell on the north end of the lake. This does not include rainfall along the path of the Trinity River which runs from Arlington, Texas, to Galveston Bay.

“Although there is no immediate danger of either failure or breach of the dam, the potential does exist however remote it might be,” TRA officials said in a written statement. “The day-to-day operation of the dam will continue as necessary, although normal gate operations may vary as conditions dictate.”