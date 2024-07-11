Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Ambush-Style Murder of Texas Sheriff’s Deputy

A Harris County Deputy Sheriff responding to a call regarding an armed robbery in Houston on Wednesday night was shot and killed. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., 28-year-old Deputy Fernando Esqueda was shot and killed after responding to the emergency call. The sheriff believes Esqueda was ambushed.

Esqueda was shot after locating and investigating a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in the 911 call. Hours after the murder, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales named 44-Year-Old Ronnie Palmer as a person of interest in the armed incident and in the capital murder of Esqueda. Palmer was already wanted for aggravated assault from a prior incident.

We mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Deputy Fernando Esqueda, who tragically passed away after being shot while protecting our community. Deputy Esqueda was a five-year Harris County Sheriff’s Office veteran and served our community in the HCSO 1/3 pic.twitter.com/E1MT0hHENt — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 11, 2024

A manhunt is currently underway for Palmer. The search is being led by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and includes other state, federal, and local law enforcement officers. It also includes the Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales hosted a press conference posted by KHOU 11 on Thursday, where he provided more details about the incident leading up to the murder of Deputy Esqueda, a five-year veteran of the department. According to Gonzales, his department received an emergency call after an altercation on Wednesday evening at a local pizza restaurant involving a customer and an employee in his early 20s.

According to Gonzales, the customer was angry about an incorrect order and engaged in a scuffle with the employee of the establishment. The sheriff said the suspect struck the employee with a pistol, causing bodily injury. After arriving to investigate the call, Deputy Esqueda located a suspicious vehicle several miles from the establishment and began examining the vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. Gonzales says Deputy Esqueda may have been ambushed.

Gonzales says fellow deputies located the wounded deputy and transported him to a Houston hospital, where he was almost immediately pronounced deceased. Sheriff Gonzales issued a heartfelt statement regarding the loss of Esqueda saying, “We mourn the loss of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Fernando Esqueda, who tragically passed away after being shot while protecting our community.”

“Deputy Esqueda was a five-year Harris County Sheriff’s Office veteran and served our community in the HCSO Violent Person Task Force. He was dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of Harris County.”

“We pray with Deputy Esqueda’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” the sheriff concluded. “Deputy [sic] commitment to duty and his sacrifice will always be remembered.”

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the tragic death of Deputy Esqueda, saying:

Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. Whenever our law enforcement officers put on the badge, they are selflessly risking their lives. Violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in Texas. The State of Texas is offering its full support to our local law enforcement partners, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents who are assisting in the manhunt, to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Esqueda’s family, loved ones, and the entire Harris County community.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X at @RandyClarkBBTX.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. Additional information may be added as it becomes available.