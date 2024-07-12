Suspected Cop-Killer Arrested in Texas After Manhunt

After an intense manhunt, Houston Police Department officers arrested 44-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” Palmer Jr. The captured fugitive will be charged in connection with the alleged murder of 28-year-old Harris County Deputy Sheriff Fernando Esqueda.

Palmer had been named a person of interest in the Wednesday night ambush-style killing of the deputy sheriff who was responding to an emergency call at a Houston pizza restaurant. The search for Palmer ended on Thursday evening without incident, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff reported that Palmer was captured at a residence on the 12300 block of Ghita Lane in Houston.

Deputy Sheriff Esqueda was killed while investigating a call regarding an armed robbery in the Houston area on Wednesday night. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Deputy Esqueda was shot and killed while responding to the emergency call. Palmer allegedly shot Esqueda after the deputy located and investigated a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in the 911 call. Hours after the murder, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales named Palmer, already wanted for aggravated assault, as a person of interest in the armed incident and the capital murder of Esqueda.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales hosted a press conference posted by KHOU 11 on Thursday, where he provided more details about the incident leading up to the murder of Deputy Esqueda, a five-year veteran of the department. According to Gonzales, his department received an emergency call after an altercation on Wednesday evening at a local pizza restaurant involving a customer and an employee in his early 20s.

According to Gonzales, the customer was angry about an incorrect order and engaged in a scuffle with the employee of the establishment. The suspect allegedly struck the employee with a pistol, causing bodily injury. After arriving to investigate the call, Deputy Esqueda located a suspicious vehicle several miles from the establishment and began examining the vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. Gonzales says Deputy Esqueda may have been ambushed.

Gonzales says fellow deputies located the wounded Esqueda and transported him to a Houston hospital, where he was almost immediately pronounced deceased. Sheriff Gonzales issued a heartfelt statement regarding the loss of Esqueda, saying:

We mourn the loss of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Fernando Esqueda, who tragically passed away after being shot while protecting our community. Deputy Esqueda was a five-year Harris County Sheriff’s Office veteran and served our community in the HCSO Violent Person Task Force. He was dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of Harris County. We pray with Deputy Esqueda’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Deputy [sic] commitment to duty and his sacrifice will always be remembered.

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the tragic death of Deputy Esqueda, saying:

Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. Whenever our law enforcement officers put on the badge, they are selflessly risking their lives. Violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in Texas. Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Esqueda’s family, loved ones, and the entire Harris County community.

