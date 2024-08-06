Biden-Harris Admin Expands CBP One App — Easier for Migrants to Enter U.S.

The Biden-Harris administration announced on Monday that it will expand the controversial CBP One App irregular immigration program to make it even easier for migrants to enter the United States. The expansion of the program, never authorized by Congress, will enable migrants near Mexico’s southern border to enter the United States.

“Migrants will soon be able to also schedule appointments from the states of Tabasco and Chiapas—enabling them to make appointments without having to travel all the way north to do so,” Biden-Harris administration officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a written statement on Monday.

“We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs,” CBP stated.

In June, the latest statistics available from CBP, nearly 42,000 migrants used the CBP One App to make appointments to enter the U.S., according to the monthly update provided by the agency.

” Since the appointment scheduling function in CBP One™ was introduced in January 2023 through the end of June 2024, more than 680,500 individuals have successfully scheduled appointments to present at ports of entry instead of risking their lives in the hands of smugglers,” officials reported.

On the same day the Biden-Harris administration announced the expansion of the CBP One program, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee revealed that “at least three illegal aliens with potential ISIS ties” were released into the United States after making entry using the app.

The three Tajik nationals used the CBP One App to make an appointment to be processed into the United States, the Judiciary Committee full report states. Their ties to ISIS were not discovered until after they entered the U.S.

Just last year, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about the vetting capabilities of the CBP One program. The secretary claimed the CBP One program allows DHS to “screen and vet individuals before they arrive at our border.”

The admission of the Tajik nationals with ties to ISIS “exposes the dangers of the Biden-Harris border crisis, as even potential terrorists can overcome ‘vetting’ at the southwest border,” the report concludes.