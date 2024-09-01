Families Flee as Venezuelan Gang Continues Control of Colorado Apartment Buildings, says Retired ICE Director

The nightmare faced by residents of several apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, continues, according to John Fabbricatore, a retired ICE Field Office Director who is now a candidate for Colorado Congressional District 6. Fabbricatore, once responsible for the detention and removal of migrants in Aurora and the surrounding area, was asked on Wednesday to help move several residents from one of Aurora’s apartment complexes taken over by the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Fabbricatore told Breitbart Texas he and several others helped Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky move Cindy and Edward Romero from the complex recently taken over by the gang. After facing threats of violence and extortion attempts from armed gang members, the Romeros installed security cameras outside their apartment doorway. The cameras did little to stop the extortion attempts but did capture armed Venezuelan gang members roaming the building outside their doorway and gaining entrance to their neighbors’ apartments.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

The incident captured by the Romeros was enough to force them to contact Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky and ask for help leaving the complex. Fabbricatore joined five others in helping the Romeros quickly pack their possessions from the one-bedroom apartment and leave within an hour on Wednesday. As Jurinsky arrived at the complex, a suspected gang member followed her up a stairwell as she approached Romero’s apartment. Luckily, an Aurora police officer was nearby and prevented any attempt to stop her from contacting the Romero’s.

Within hours of moving the Romeros from the apartment, Fabbricatore found squatters had already occupied the vacant apartment when he returned to retrieve the last of the family’s belongings.

According to Fabbricatore, several apartment buildings in Aurora remain under the control of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, whose members were released into the United States by the Biden/Harris administration to pursue asylum claims.

Fabbricatore, a well-seasoned immigration officer, says historically, Immigration and Customs Enforcement would detain the gang members as they awaited court hearings while in custody. Instead, he says the Biden/Harris administration eliminated 20,000 detention beds and let them go free into the United States while they await asylum hearings years down the road. Fabbricatore called the process a “horrible use of policy.”

Shortly after the release of the video taken by Romero, the Aurora Police Department announced the assignment of four detectives to a special task force that will include additional local, state, and federal partners to investigate violent crimes impacting the migrant community. The announcement failed to recognize how the violent gang has impacted legal residents and citizens like the Romero family, who were forced to leave their residences because of the gang’s activity.

“What is happening with migrant gang violence in Aurora, Colorado, should not be happening anywhere in the US.,” Fabbricatore told Breitbart Texas. “The Biden/Harris administration has allowed the chaos at the border to filter into middle America.” The congressional candidate and former ICE Field Operations Director added that the United States cannot take another four years of an open border under a Kamala Harris administration.

The Biden/Harris administration has yet to comment on the issues impacting Aurora residents.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.