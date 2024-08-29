WATCH: Armed Men Allegedly Storm Colorado Apartment Building Crawling with Venezuelan Gang Members

A group of armed men is accused of breaking into an apartment unit, as Venezuelan gang members have reportedly overrun the building in Aurora, Colorado.

The alleged incident happened earlier in August, shortly before a shooting that left one person severely injured at the complex, The Edge at Lowry, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas shared video footage of the alleged break-in, which shows several young men carrying firearms as they approach apartment 301. One of the men knocks on the door several times before someone inside opens it.

One man among the group then appears to enter the apartment:

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

“A separate clip taken at a different time shows two men bashing the lock of a unit with a tire iron inside the same housing complex, where migrants have moved in,” the Post article said, noting that residents are frightened by such activity, and the violent incidents apparently began happening when the migrants arrived.

Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky has been speaking out about the arrival of people who allegedly belong to the Venezuelan prison gang known as Tren de Aragua.

The so-called “sanctuary city” of Denver has been grappling with a growing migrant population, which has apparently spilled over into Aurora, with some of those individuals being gang members.

“Directly east of Denver, Aurora has seen a flood of migrants itself — and crimes attributed to Tren de Aragua, a prison gang originating in the Aragua region of Venezuela,” the outlet said.

On August 13, city officials in Aurora closed down a large apartment building due to rival claims regarding landlord abuse and a hostile takeover by the Tren de Aragua gang, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet continued:

In February, the town council of Monument, Colorado, unanimously voted to remain a non-sanctuary city after the Denver mayor admitted that the flood of migrants was straining his city, according to Breitbart News.