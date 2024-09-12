Colorado Police Name 10 Venezuelan Gang Members Connected to Aurora Apartment Violence

BORDER TOWN, USA: Police in Aurora, Colorado, continue releasing information about members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdN) and their alleged activities in apartments in the city. Most recently, police identified ten TdN gang members and provided details of their alleged crimes.

In a statement published by the Aurora Police Department on Wednesday, officials report they are continuing to investigate reports that TdN gang members are “living in Aurora and committing acts of violence against members of the migrant community.”

The statement reveals the names and other details of ten suspected TdN gang members and the crimes they allegedly committed.

Department officials also posted a summery of the allegations on social media.

From the Aurora PD post on X:

Larry Medina Larry Medina was arrested July 10 by Aurora police in connection with a July 2 felony menacing at Whispering Pines Condominiums, 1357 Helena Street. The victim reported to police Medina pointed a firearm and threatened to kill them. Medina is a documented member of TdA.

Jhonardy Pacheco-Chirinos Jhonardy Pacheco-Chirinos was arrested March 28 by Aurora police on a first-degree assault warrant out of Adams District Court. The warrant stemmed from an assault in November 2023 at Fitzsimons Place apartments, 1568 Nome St. Jhonardy also is suspected of being involved in the July 28 nonfatal shooting at Fitzsimons Place apartments and was arrested by Aurora police in connection with that case on July 29. His involvement in the shooting remains under investigation.

Jhonardy Pacheco-Chirinos is a documented member of TdA. Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos was arrested July 29 by Aurora police in connection with a nonfatal shooting the day before at Fitzsimons Place apartments, 1568 Nome St. Jhonnarty Pacheco-Chirinos is a documented member of TdA.

Luis Miguel Calzadilla-Rojas Luis Miguel Calzadilla-Rojas was arrested the evening of Jan. 3 by Aurora police in connection with a nonfatal shooting that occurred earlier in the day in front of the Arapahoe County Probation Office, 15400 E. 14th Place. Calzadilla-Rojas is a documented member of TdA.

Yorman Camilo Sangronis-Garcia Yorman Camilo Sangronis-Garcia was involved in a consensual contact with Aurora police about a report of a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 4 at Whispering Pines Condominiums, 15423 E. 13th Ave. Sangronis-Garcia has not been involved in any other contacts with Aurora police. Sangronis-Garcia is a documented member of TdA.

Yoendry Vilchez Medina-Jose Yoendry Vilchez Medina-Jose was arrested Aug. 5 by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Arapahoe District Court. The warrant stemmed from an assault in November 2023 at Whispering Pines Condominiums, 1357 Helena St., in Aurora. Medina-Jose is a documented member of TdA.

Juan Carlos Mejia-Espana Juan Carlos Mejia-Espana was arrested March 17 by Aurora police following a domestic dispute with a weapon at Whispering Pines Condominiums, 15483 E. 13th Ave. Mejia-Espana is a documented member of TdA.

Carlos Aranguren-Mayora Carlos Aranguren-Mayora has had numerous encounters with Aurora police officers and law enforcement agencies throughout the metro area. He faces a total of 38 charges in five active court cases in Adams, Arapahoe and Boulder district courts for crimes dating to December 2023. Aranguren-Mayora is a documented member of TdA.

Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez was arrested April 17 by Aurora police in connection with an April 4 dispute and assault over unpaid rent money in the 1600 block of Lima Street. Mora-Marquez also is a suspect in nonfatal shooting on June 28 in the 400 block of Nile Street. Mora-Marquez is a documented member of TdA.

Jose Miguel Reyes-Perez Jose Miguel Reyes-Perez was arrested May 22 by Aurora police on an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson District Court for aggravated assault, menacing and motor vehicle theft. Reyes-Perez is a documented member of TdA.

The announcement comes one week after the announcement of the arrests of four other documented or suspected TdN gang members.

Police stated:

On July 29, the Aurora Police Department arrested Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, age 24, for attempted murder and other charges related to an attempted homicide on July 28 on Nome Street. We can now confirm that he is a documented member of Tren de Aragua (TdA). He is the brother of Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, also known as “Cookie” or “Galleta.” After working with our local, state and federal partners, we are now able to share those gang-related connections. Both Jhonnarty and Jhonardy remain in ICE custody. Additionally, two others who were arrested on that same day are suspected gang members. Their names are Dixon Azuaje-Perez, age 20, and Nixon Azuaje-Perez, age 19. Both were arrested for tampering with evidence in the July 28 shooting on Nome Street. These two have gang ties and are suspected to be members of TdA.

“This is a problem that is not just a Denver Metro area problem … [it] stems from a failed southern border,” Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky exclusively told Breitbart News in August.

Colorado’s Democrat Governor Jared Polis dismissed the story of the Venezuelan gang activities in the Aurora area. He added that the story was a figment of the city councilmember’s imagination.

Breitbart Texas reported on Wednesday that a Texas District Court judge ordered the shutdown of a hotel in El Paso where known or alleged TdN gang members engaged in similar acts of violence.

Claims of Tren de Aragua gang involvement arose after police discovered several Venezuelan migrants with the gang’s tattoos on display, KVIA ABC7 reported. “There should be a concern due to the establishment and rise of the Venezuelan Criminal Organization ‘Tren de Aragua’ at the Gateway Hotel. We discovered several Venezuelans have the tattoo identifiers of Tren de Aragua,” an El Paso Police officer wrote in the affidavit for the lawsuit filed against the hotel owens by El Paso County.