Migrant Arrests in California Border Sector Increase as Election Approaches

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents are reporting an increase in migrant apprehensions over the past couple of weeks. The near 25 percent increase from two weeks ago comes as the 2024 presidential election nears.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel published a weekly update on social media detailing the arrest of at least 4,000 migrants. The migrants reportedly came to the U.S. from 53 separate nations.

This is up by more than 12 percent from one week earlier when the chief reported the apprehension of 3557 migrants.

One week earlier, McGurk-Daniel posted the apprehension of 3,063 migrants from 53 countries. This week’s report of 4,000 migrant apprehensions represents an increase of more than 30 percent from the August 28 report. It is the highest weekly recap since mid-June when the sector reported nearly 7,700 apprehensions from 71 countries.

The San Diego Sector led the nation in migrants apprehensions in August after agents arrested just over approximately 14,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This was down slightly from the 15,000 arrested in July.

The July encounters report of approximately 56,000 and the August report of approximately 58,000 reveal the lowest number of apprehensions during the Biden-Harris administration. In contrast, the lowest number of migrant encounters during the Trump era came in April 2020, when agents apprehended only 16,182 migrants.