Ted Cruz: Colin Allred Co-Sponsored Bill to Mandate Boys Competing in Girls’ Sports

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Breitbart Texas that his opponent, Colin Allred (D-TX), co-sponsored a bill that would mandate that boys be allowed to compete in girls’ sports. He said his opponent also voted against the “Protecting Girls’ and Women’s Sports Act.”

In a recent interview with Breitbart Texas, Senator Cruz described Allred as being “a radical and extreme left-wing Democrat.” He stated that during his first four years in the House, Allred voted with Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time.” Cruz added that his opponent also voted 100 percent of the time with the Biden-Harris administration during their first two years in office.

“About this race, understand this: Colin Allred is Kamala Harris,” Cruz emphatically stated. “Both Colin Allred and Kamala Harris have been open border radicals their entire time in Congress.”

Breitbart Texas asked Cruz about Allred’s statement during the recent Texas Senate Debate where he said that he does not support boys competing in girls’ sports, but that he also doesn’t support discrimination.

“I don’t know what he meant by it. I don’t know what desires are hidden in his heart,” the incumbent Texas senator replied. “What I do know is how he’s voted, and he has voted and explicitly supported boys and girls sports and boys and girls bathrooms four separate times.”

GLAAD.org’s report on the debate detailed Allred’s statements on the issue:

“I don’t support boys playing girls’ sports,” Allred responded. “What I think is that folks should not be discriminated against. Sen. Cruz should explain to you why he thinks they should.” Transgender girls are girls, and transgender women are women. Some transgender women play sports, and when they do, they are not “men playing in women’s sports.”

Cruz stated that Allred voted in favor of a law called the Equality Act. The bill, H.R.5, would prohibit “discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Specifically, the bill defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.”

The bill passed the then-Democrat-controlled House by a vote of 224-206. The report on the roll call vote shows that Allred voted yea. The bill died in committee in the Senate.

Cruz said Allred “also co-sponsored that law that would have mandated that boys be allowed to compete in girls’ sports. It also mandated that boys be allowed to go in girls’ restrooms, girls’ locker rooms, and girls’ changing rooms. He sponsored that, and he voted for it.”

The senator added that Allred also “voted against a law called the Protecting Girls and Women’s Sports Act.’ All that law did—it was a very simple law—is it protected girls’ and women’s sports and said boys and men can’t compete in them.”

The Republican-controlled House voted 219-203 to approve H.R. 734 and sent it to the Senate. The Democrat-controlled Senate took no action on the measure. The report shows Allred voted nay.

Cruz went on to document that Allred co-sponsored the “Transgender Bill of Rights” which he said would “likewise would mandate boys and girls sports and boys and girls restrooms and changing rooms and locker rooms.”

The incumbent Texas senator said Allred’s radical transgender activism also extends to the U.S. military. He said the Texas Democrat congressman signed on to a letter with “more than 100 radical Democrats, including most of ‘The Squad.'” He explained the letter demanded “extreme changes in the military.”

“In particular, he demanded four things,” Cruz stated. “Number one, that every military base in America be able to host drag shows. Number two, that every military base in America provides sex change surgeries for soldiers and have the taxpayers pay for them. Number three, that every military base in America should go even further and provide sex change surgeries and sterilization of children, and have taxpayers pay for that. And finally, Allred’s letter demanded that every military base in America be able to fly the transgender flag.”

“Now I think that is a radical and extreme agenda,” the senator continued. “When you think of the military, call me old fashioned, but I think it is the job of our military to be the most lethal fighting force on the face of the planet. I think we need to strengthen our military. I think our military is there to keep America safe and to be prepared to defeat and kill our enemy if necessary. And I think Kamala Harris and Colin Allred radical agenda has no place being forced into the United States military.”

Cruz and Allred are facing off in Tuesday’s election, which could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The senator told Breitbart the election will be very close.

“This race in Texas is a very real battle,” Cruz said. “Chuck Schumer has been explicit that I’m his number one target in the country. And the Democrats, Schumer, and George Soros are flooding more than $100 billion into the state of Texas.”

“They are saturating the airwaves with attack ads, and it’s dangerous,” the senator continued. “We’ve had a dozen different polls last month show this is a one-point race, or a two-point race, or a three-point race, and so I need everybody’s help. Every common-sense Texan needs to come out and vote.”

Early voting in Texas ended on Friday. Statewide election-day polling opens Tuesday morning. For information on polling locations, visit your county clerk or election administrator’s website.