WATCH: East Texas Ford Dealer Goes Full MAGA Following Trump’s Victory

A video produced for an East Texas Ford dealership is going viral on social media after a full-on-MAGA promotion. The video depicts Trump-like characters and what appear to be several staff members dressed in the president-elect’s iconic blue suit, white shirt, and red tie while performing the “Trump Dance” to YMCA.

The video, produced for Pieltier Ford in Longview, Texas, opens with a Donald Trump image perched on a Longview sign. Soon, more Trump-suited dancers move on screen to the hit song “YMCA.”

The scene then shifts to what appear to be employees of Peltier Ford performing the now-iconic “Trump Dance” on a work truck.

The ad promises to Make Car Buying Great Again with “YUGE” deals. “The hugest savings you’ve ever seen before,” one man proclaims. “And guess what, this ain’t fake news!”

The video ends with “There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name’s Peltier.”

The Peltier Auto Group purchased the Longview Ford dealership earlier this year.

Responding to another social media post of the video, X user B4Truth said, “Funny how quickly things change. The veil has been lifted and the fog has dissipated. People are free to express themselves without fear of retaliation.”

In an apparent reference to the Bidenflation economy, Katie Slane replied, “Oh man, if I had any money, first I’d eat, then I’d go buy me a Ford.”