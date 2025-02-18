VIDEO: White House Trolls Illegal Aliens with Sights, Sounds of Deportation

A new video released by the White House on Tuesday lets illegal aliens or migrants on their way to the U.S. see and hear what awaits them in the deportation process.

The video shows illegal aliens being shackled and boarded on deportation flights. The producer then focuses on the sights and sounds of jet engines purring in the background as chains are laid out on the tarmac for the next load of outbound removal passengers.

Clicks and clanks can be heard as the shackles are hooked up, and the chains drag along the stairs leading to their ride back to Mexico or their country of origin.

The striking video follows on the tail of one published on Monday where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told illegal aliens in the U.S. and migrants seeking to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico, “We will hunt you down,” reported by Breitbart Texas.

Actions by the Trump administration appear to be having the desired effect on border crossings. Border Czar Tom Homan said border apprehensions along the southwest border fell to 229 on February 16. The following day, Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez reported that number fell to 218.

Olivarez said Monday’s border encounters set another low as they fell from 1,825 on the same day last year — a decrease of 88 percent.