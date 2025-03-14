Border Closed to Lawbreakers, Says DHS Secretary Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tweeted a warning to migrants thinking about entering the U.S. illegally. “The border is CLOSED to lawbreakers,” she wrote.

Secretary Noem posted a dramatic graphic showing the historic 94 percent drop in migrant encounters at the border in February. She warned migrants, “The world is hearing our message: do not come to this country illegally.”

On March 2, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported the shocking drop in migrant encounters along the southwest border. The apprehension of just over 8,300 migrants in February illustrated the startling impact of the Trump administration’s policies during its first full month in office, Breitbart Texas reported. The actions taken by President Donald Trump on his first day in office led to a 84 percent drop from December — President Joe Biden’s last full month in office — and a 94 percent drop from February 2024.

Earlier this month, Noem also relaunched the Biden-era CBP One app as a self-deportation tool.

The app gives illegal aliens the option to leave the U.S. on their own accord “so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream,” Noem wrote.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin issued a warning to Mexican migrants thinking of illegally entering the U.S. “This is not a game of catch and release,” McGoffin posted on X. “Illegal alien Mexican nationals will be arrested and deported to the depths of southern Mexico.”

” Our President, our Secretary, and our partners have our backs, ensuring they won’t come back,” McGoffin continued. “The U.S/Mexico border will be a distant memory.”